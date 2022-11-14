Inter Arma playing Saint Vitus in December with Daeva and Gravesend

Richmond's genre-defying metal band Inter Arma will close out their 2022 with a Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus on December 10. Tickets are on sale now.

Opening the show is Philly blackened thrash band Daeva (members of Crypt Sermon, The Silver, Trenchrot, Infiltrator, Unrest, more) who have been around a minute, but just released their Arthur Rizk-produced debut LP on 20 Buck Spin this year (it made Decibel's EOY list).

Also on the bill: NYC's 20 Buck Spin-signed Gravesend (members of Magrudergrind), who put out one of our favorite metal albums of 2021.

Inter Arma have a few European and UK shows on the books for 2023, including London's Desertfest and Denmark's A Colossal Weekend , both of which are in May.