Interactive Bob Marley exhibit opening in Los Angeles this month

Bob Marley will be honored with an interactive, multi-sensory exhibit in Los Angeles, opening later this month. Following residencies in London and Toronto, the Bob Marley One Love Experience arrives at Ovation Hollywood from January 27 through April 23. Here's more about it from organizers:

The fifteen thousand square foot One Love Experience opens up the world of Bob Marley like never before! This multi-room exhibit notably features rare memorabilia from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Bob Marley Archive; a two-thousand square foot immersive One Love Forest that takes you on a trip to Jamaica in a multi-sensory environment; a silent disco that lets fans groove out to Bob Marley’s iconic live performances; the world’s largest indoor vinyl record celebrating “Legend”; exclusive art from Mr. Brainwash, The Postman, Camoworks, and Idiotbox; and lots of photo opportunities!

Tickets are on sale now, and you can watch video from the exhibit's Toronto residency below.