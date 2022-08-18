Interpol add ‘The Black EP’ to streaming & share rare 2002 doc to celebrate ‘Turn on the Bright Lights’ anniversary

Interpol's instant-classic 2002 debut album Turn On The Bright Lights turns 20 this Saturday (8/20), and they've got a couple new things out to celebrate the anniversary. They just added 2003's The Black EP to streaming services; the EP has the TOTBL album version of "Say Hello to the Angels," a demo of "NYC," and four live recordings from Radio France's Black Sessions, including the non-album song "Specialist."

Interpol have also shared a newly-restored mini-documentary from 2002 featuring live performance footage of "PDA," "NYC," "Untitled," and "Stella Was A Diver And She Was Always Down," plus interviews with each band member. Watch the 13-minute documentary, also titled "Turn On The Bright Lights," and stream The Black EP, below.

Just last month, Interpol released their seventh studio album, The Other Side Of Make-Believe, and they're about to begin their Lights, Camera, Factions tour with Spoon. Spoon's classic fourth album, Kill the Moonlight, came out the same day as Turn On The Bright Lights in 2002, and there's some celebratory stuff for that one too.

Interpol and Spoon open their tour with a New Jersey stop next week, on August 25 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park with Water From Your Eyes (who replaced The Goon Sax). Check out all their tour dates below.

INTERPOL TOUR DATES:

Aug 25 Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summer Stage #

Aug 26 Toronto, ON, Canada Budweiser Stage ^

Aug 27 Portland, ME, Thompson’s Point #

Aug 28 Providence, RI, Bold Point Pavilion #

Aug 30 Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live! Outdoor #

Sep 1 Cincinnati, OH, Andrew J. Brady Music Center #

Sep 2 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

Sep 3 Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit #

Sep 4 Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

Sep 6 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE Outdoors #

Sep 8 Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

Sep 9 St Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre #

Sep 10 Oklahoma City, OK, Criterion Theater #

Sep 11, El Paso, TX, Plaza Theatre

Sep 13 Las Vegas, NV, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

Sep 14 Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre #

Sep 16 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre #

Sep 17 Portland, OR, Pioneer Courthouse Square #

Sep 18 Portland, OR, Pioneer Courthouse Square #

Nov 4 –Jeunesse Arena. Rio De Janeiro, RJ %

Nov 5 – Primavera Sound – Sao Paulo, Brazil %

Nov 8 – Pedreira Paulo Leminski. Curitiba, Brazil %

Nov 10 ­– Asuncion Kilk Fest – Paraguay, Chico, Chile

Nov 12. Primavera Sound – Santiago, Chile

Nov 13 – Primavera Sound – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nov 15 – Lima Arena 1. Lima, Peru %

# w/ Spoon

^ w/ Spoon and Metric

% w/ Arctic Monkeys