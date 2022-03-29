Interpol and Spoon touring together this summer with The Goon Sax

Interpol and Spoon are teaming up for the "Lights, Camera, Factions" Tour, which runs through August and September. Also along for the ride is Australia's The Goon Sax, making it a Matador Records triple bill.

The tour starts in Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 25 and wraps up with two shows in Portland on September 17 & 18. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

There is no NYC date on this tour, but Spoon and Interpol each have their upcoming shows here. Spoon's tour includes a show at Hammerstein Ballroom on April 16 with Margaret Glaspy, and Interpol's tour with Tycho & Matthew Dear includes two nights at Kings Theatre on May 14 & 15.

You can pick up Spoon albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

INTERPOL + SPOON - LIGHTS, CAMERA, FACTIONS TOUR

Thursday, August 25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Friday, August 26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

Saturday, August 27 ­– Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

Sunday, August 28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

Tuesday, August 30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Thursday, September 1 ­­– Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Friday, September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

Saturday, September 3 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sunday, September 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Tuesday, September 6 ­– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

Thursday, September 8 ­– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park

Friday, September 9 ­– St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Saturday, September 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Tuesday, September 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Wednesday, September 14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Friday, September 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

Sunday, September 18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

# Metric, Interpol, Spoon

% Interpol only

* Spoon Only

All dates with The Goon Sax except 8/26

INTERPOL HEADLINE TOUR DATES

Monday, April 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

Tuesday, April 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater* SOLD OUT

Thursday, April 28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

Friday, April 29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre* SOLD OUT

Saturday, April 30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

Monday, May 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

Tuesday, May 3 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom **

Thursday, May 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

Friday, May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

Saturday, May 7 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*

Sunday, May 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

Tuesday, May 10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

Wednesday, May 11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

Friday, May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

Saturday, May 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre* SOLD OUT

Sunday, May 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

Saturday, May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven***

Saturday, May 28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes****

Wednesday, June 8 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

Thursday, June 9 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6.11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

6.12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

6.14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

6.15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

6.16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique SOLD OUT

6.18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel SOLD OUT

6.19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

*plus TYCHO and Matthew Dear

** Matthew Dear

***plus The Shins, Modest Mouse, M.I.A and more

****plus Dry Cleaning

SPOON HEADLINE TOUR DATES

Wednesday, April 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

Friday, April 8 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

Saturday, April 9 – Richmond, VA - The National #

Monday, April 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # - SOLD OUT

Tuesday, April 12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # - SOLD OUT

Friday, April 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

Saturday, April 16 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom #

Monday, April 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit #

Tuesday, April 19 ­– Chicago, Il @ The Riviera Theatre #

Thursday, April 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre # - NEW

Friday, April 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre # - SOLD OUT

Saturday, April 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

Monday, April 25 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note #

Wednesday, April 27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & The Mine

Thursday, April 28 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater # SOLD OUT

Friday, April 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Saturday, April 30 – Memphis, TN @ Beale St. Music Festival

Tuesday, May 24 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

Wednesday, May 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

Friday, May 27 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock

Saturday, May 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades – SOLD OUT

Sunday, May 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore – SOLD OUT

Tuesday, May 31 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *

Thursday, June 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium *

Friday, June 3 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre *

Saturday, June 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese