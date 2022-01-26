Interpol announce 2022 tour w/ Tycho & Matthew Dear (BV Presale for NYC shows)

This year should be a big one for Interpol. It's the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Turn On the Bright Lights, they're featured prominently in new documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom (read our review), and they've just finished work on their seventh album with producers Flood and Alan Moulder at London's Battery Studios. (Their last album was 2018's Marauder.) Matador Records say "New music is coming soon." While we wait for word on that, you can watch a short montage of the band in the studio, with just a hint of new music, below.

We will probably have new Interpol music by the time their just-announced U.S. tour begins on April 25 in Dallas and concludes with the Just Like Heaven festival in Los Angeles on May 21. Most shows are with Tycho and Matthew Dear. There's also a Mexico City show in addition to major cities in the continental U.S., as well UK and European stops around Barcelona's Primavera Sound. All dates are listed below.

The tour includes two nights at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on May 14 & 15. You can get tickets early for those shows with the BrooklynVegan Presale that runs Thursday (1/27) from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password. UPDATE: use password INTERVEGAN.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 10 AM local time.

INTERPOL - 2022 TOUR DATES

4.25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

4.26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

4.28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

4.29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

4.30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

5.02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

5.03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom **

5.05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

5.06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

5.07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*

5.08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

5.10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

5.11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

5.13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

5.14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5.15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5.21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven***

5.28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes****

6.08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

6.09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6.11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

6.12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

6.14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse ***** SOLD OUT

6.15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse *****

6.16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

6.18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

6.19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

*plus TYCHO and Matthew Dear

** Matthew Dear

***plus The Shins, Modest Mouse, M.I.A and more

****plus Dry Cleaning

*****Molchat Doma