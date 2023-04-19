Interpol get reworked by Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker, Daniel Avery, more (listen)

Interpol have announced "Interpolations," a series of reworks of songs from last year's The Other Side Of Make-Believe by Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker, Jesu, Daniel Avery, and Water From Your Eyes.

The band say: “We are proud to unveil the ‘Interpolations’ project, a collaborative series wherein 5 talented artists were invited to reimagine tracks from our latest album, The Other Side Of Make-Believe - and the results are truly inspired. From the Latin drum and bass rhythms applied to 'Big Shot City' by Makaya McCraven to the esoteric and propulsive soundscape created by Water From Your Eyes for 'Something Changed,' Interpolations is an exotic journey that reframes our songs and joins them to the vision of talented artists we admire.

They add, "Daniel Avery completely strips 'Greenwich' down to only a few of its component parts - allowing Juliet Seger’s angelic backing vocal to float hypnotically over driving electronic currents. And the reimaginings of 'Passenger' and 'Toni' by Jeff Parker and Jesu respectively round out this collection with flare, with recontextualized arrangements underlining and often deepening the emotion, drama and excitement of the originals."

You can listen to Makaya McCraven's groovy rework of "Big Shot City" below and keep an eye out for the rest of these Interpolations.

Interpol will be on tour starting in May, including dates opening for Smashing Pumpkins that hit the NYC area on August 24 at PNC Bank Arts Center and August 30 at Jones Beach. All dates are listed below.

INTERPOL - 2023 LIVE DATES

18 May – Monterrey, Pabellon, Mexico

20 May – Juarez, Tecate Supremo Festival, Mexico

21 May – Guadalajara, Corona Capital, Mexico

27 May – Walton Upon Trent, Bearded Theory, UK

28 May – Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK

29 May – O2 Leeds Academy, Leeds, UK

31 May – O2 Academy Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

1 June – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK

4 June – Usina Festival, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

6 June - Studio, Krakow, Poland

7 June - Klub Stodoła, Warsaw, Poland

8-10 June – Sideways Festival, Helsinki, Finland

10 June – Best Kept Secret Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

15 June – Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik, Germany

16 June - Lido Sounds, Linz, Austria

16-18 June – Traumzeit Festival, Duisburg, Germany

16-18 June – Maifeld Derby, Mannheim, Germany

20 June - Arenele Romane, Bucharest, Romania

21 June - Park Centre Junak, Sofia, Bulgaria

23 June – 2023 Release Athens, Athens, Greece

24 June – I Days Coca-Cola, Milan, Italy

26 June – Turin, Officine Grandi Riparazioni, Italy

June 28 - Rome Summer Fest, Cavea, Rome, Italy

30 June – Summer Series at Trinity College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland

1 July – Rock Werchter, Rotselaar, Flanders, Belgium

5 July - Days Off, Paris, France

7 July – Beauregard Festival, Normandy, France

9 July – Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK

10 July - Somerset House, London, UK

18 July - Paleo Festival Nyon, Nyon, Switzerland

20 July - MoM Sport, Budapest, Hungary

22 July - Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

24 July - Maximum Uniq, Istanbul, Turkey

28 July – 2023 Low Festival, Benidorm, Spain

11 August - Outside Lands, SF, USA

13 August - Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM, USA *

15 August - Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX, USA *

16 August - Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR, USA *

17 August - The Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville, AL, USA *

19 August - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL, USA *

20 August - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL, USA *

22 August - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC, USA *

24 August - PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ, USA *

25 August - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH, USA *

30 August - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY, USA *

31 August - Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, USA *

2 September - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON, USA *

3 September - Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Canada *

6 September - Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI, USA *

8 September - FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN, USA *

9 September - Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN, USA *

* with The Smashing Pumpkins