Interpol offshoot Muzz cover Mazzy Star, Dylan, Arthur Russell & more on new EP

Muzz, the indie supergroup trio of Interpol frontman Paul Banks, Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman, Day of the Dead, Josh Ritter, etc), and Matt Barrick (The Walkmen, Jonathan Fire*Eater, Fleet Foxes), will follow up this year's debut album with an EP of covers due out December 9 via Matador. The EP has them interpreting songs by Mazzy Star ("Fade into You"), Bob Dylan ("Girl from North Country"), Tracy Chapman ("For You") and Arthur Russell ("Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart"). You can listen to the lovely, piano-driven Arthur Russell cover, and check out the EP artwork, below.

Meanwhile, Muzz are gearing up for "Muzz – Live in Kingston, NY" which they're calling the band's "first-ever, world exclusive live performance." The streaming show happens December 4 at 4 PM ET, including a live Q&A with the members. The performance was shot at Reade’s Old Kingston Theater and for it Banks, Kaufman and Barrick are joined by Annie Nero (bass, backing vocals) and Stuart Bogie (saxophone, flute, harmonica, clarinet, keyboard). Tickets are on sale now, and the concert stream will be available on-demand for 48 hours, and there's also an exclusive t-shirt that will only be available to ticket-buyers. Flyer for the show is below.

“Covers” EP tracklist

1. Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart

2. Girl From The North Country

3. Fade Into You

4. For You