Interpol share “Gran Hotel” video, announce pop-ups in NYC, L.A. & more

Interpol have released "Gran Hotel," a single off The Other Side of Make Believe that's out this Friday via Matador. (Preorder it on vinyl.) The song comes with a music video directed by former Dum Dum Girls bassist Malia James. It's a voyeuristic tragedy, with frontman Paul Banks moving forwards while a couple in peril moves backwards. The video matches the track's intensity, raising the stakes in the already dark-toned sound of "Gran Hotel." Watch it below.

Says Malia, who also recently directed Red Hot Chili Peppers' "These Are the Way" video, "While attending film school in Boston, I had a period when I thought I’d throw out my lifelong dream of directing to travel around and document the life of musicians; I photographed as many gigs as I could. In that time, I went to see this *new* band Interpol play at the Middle East Upstairs, a venue not much bigger than my living room. It was packed from wall to wall with people utterly bewitched by the band- and for good reason. I met Daniel after their next show in town and we’ve remained friends as we’ve both criscrossed the world since. Thus, over the years, not only have I seen them play countless times, but the music has been deeply woven into the tapestry of so many chapters of my life. I’m beyond honored to have been able to collaborate with them and excited to share."

In honor of the release of The Other Side of Make Believe (Interpol's seventh studio album), the band will host Big Shot City, a pop-up exhibition in NYC, LA, Mexico City, Tokyo, and London. It's a collaboration with photographer Atiba Jefferson and Brain Dead Clothing and here are more details via Matador:

Each event/space will host a gallery of Jefferson’s exclusive photographs of Interpol, captured throughout the making of the record, alongside special items available for purchase, including limited-edition Interpol x Brain Dead t-shirts (2x designs), an exclusive zine of Jefferson’s photographs designed by Brain Dead, and ultra-limited Jefferson-designed skateboards in partnership with Girl Skateboards. In-person meet-and-greets and Q&A’s with band members, Jefferson and Brain Dead will also take place at some of the events.

The New York edition of Big Shot City is hosted at 155 Lafayette Street and runs from July 13-16. Check out the flyer and details for all cities below.

Interpol will be on the Lights Camera Factions tour with Spoon later this summer (The Goon Sax just dropped off and broke up), as well as shows with Metric and Arctic Monkeys. They'll be at Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 25 with Spoon. All dates are listed below.

You can pre-order The Other Side of Make Believe on vinyl.

attachment-interpol big shot city loading...

Big Shot City exhibition events:

LA: Hosted at the Brain Dead Studios, July 14 – 16

NYC: Hosted at 155 Lafayette Street, July 13 – 16

MX City: Hosted at Not A Gallery, July 16 – 17

Tokyo: Hosted at Brain Dead’s space in Harajuku – July 15

London: Hosted at Truman’s Brewery – July 15 – 17

INTERPOL TOUR DATES:

Jul 16 London, UK @ St. John's Hackney (Rough Trade) SOLD OUT

Jul 17 London, UK @ Pryzm (Banquet Records) SOLD OUT

Jul 18 London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum SOLD OUT

Aug 25 Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summer Stage #

Aug 26 Toronto, ON, Canada Budweiser Stage ^

Aug 27 Portland, ME, Thompson’s Point #

Aug 28 Providence, RI, Bold Point Pavilion #

Aug 30 Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live! Outdoor #

Sep 1 Cincinnati, OH, Andrew J. Brady Music Center #

Sep 2 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

Sep 3 Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit #

Sep 4 Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

Sep 6 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE Outdoors #

Sep 8 Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

Sep 9 St Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre #

Sep 10 Oklahoma City, OK, Criterion Theater #

Sep 11, El Paso, TX, Plaza Theatre

Sep 13 Las Vegas, NV, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

Sep 14 Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre #

Sep 16 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre #

Sep 17 Portland, OR, Pioneer Courthouse Square #

Sep 18 Portland, OR, Pioneer Courthouse Square #

Nov 4 –Jeunesse Arena. Rio De Janeiro, RJ %

Nov 5 – Primavera Sound – Sao Paulo, Brazil %

Nov 8 – Pedreira Paulo Leminski. Curitiba, Brazil %

Nov 10 ­– Asuncion Kilk Fest – Paraguay, Chico, Chile

Nov 12. Primavera Sound – Santiago, Chile

Nov 13 – Primavera Sound – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nov 15 – Lima Arena 1. Lima, Peru %

# w/ Spoon

^ w/ Spoon and Metric

% w/ Arctic Monkeys