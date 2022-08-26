Interpol & Spoon began their tour at Stone Pony Summer Stage (pics, setlists, video)

Interpol and Spoon kicked off their "Lights, Camera, Factions" tour on Thursday night (8/25) at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park. Both bands are signed to Matador, released new albums this year (The Other Side of Make Believe and Lucifer on the Sofa) and are celebrating the 20th anniversary of classic albums (Turn on the Bright Lights and Kill the Moonlight), and mixed their sets with new songs and older favorites. Both bands were terrific.

We missed tour openers Water From Your Eyes but you can check out photos of Interpol and Spoon by P Squared, and setlists and video, below.

Spoon warmed up for the tour with an intimate Brooklyn show on Tuesday.

Pick up Interpol and Spoon vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Interpol @ Stone Pony Summer Stage 8/25/2022

Untitled

Narc

Fables

Evil

Pioneer to the Falls

Toni

Something Changed

Obstacle 1

Gran Hotel

All the Rage Back Home

Rest My Chemistry

Into the Night

The New

The Rover

Slow Hands

SETLIST: Spoon @ Stone Pony Summer Stage 8/25/2022

Held

The Fitted Shirt

Wild

My Mathematical Mind

Do I Have to Talk You Into It

The Way We Get By

The Underdog

My Babe

I Summon You

Got Nuffin

Isolation

The Hardest Cut

Inside Out

I Turn My Camera On

Don't You Evah

Do You

Jonathon Fisk

Rent I Pay