Interpol & Spoon began their tour at Stone Pony Summer Stage (pics, setlists, video)
Interpol and Spoon kicked off their "Lights, Camera, Factions" tour on Thursday night (8/25) at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park. Both bands are signed to Matador, released new albums this year (The Other Side of Make Believe and Lucifer on the Sofa) and are celebrating the 20th anniversary of classic albums (Turn on the Bright Lights and Kill the Moonlight), and mixed their sets with new songs and older favorites. Both bands were terrific.
We missed tour openers Water From Your Eyes but you can check out photos of Interpol and Spoon by P Squared, and setlists and video, below.
Spoon warmed up for the tour with an intimate Brooklyn show on Tuesday.
SETLIST: Interpol @ Stone Pony Summer Stage 8/25/2022
Untitled
Narc
Fables
Evil
Pioneer to the Falls
Toni
Something Changed
Obstacle 1
Gran Hotel
All the Rage Back Home
Rest My Chemistry
Into the Night
The New
The Rover
Slow Hands
SETLIST: Spoon @ Stone Pony Summer Stage 8/25/2022
Held
The Fitted Shirt
Wild
My Mathematical Mind
Do I Have to Talk You Into It
The Way We Get By
The Underdog
My Babe
I Summon You
Got Nuffin
Isolation
The Hardest Cut
Inside Out
I Turn My Camera On
Don't You Evah
Do You
Jonathon Fisk
Rent I Pay