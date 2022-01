Tickets for Interpol's shows at Kings Theatre on May 14 and 15 with Tycho and Matthew Dear go on BrooklynVegan Presale today (1/27) at 10 AM. Use the password INTERVEGAN.

Our presale runs until 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 10 AM.

See all of Interpol's upcoming dates HERE.