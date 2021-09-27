Interpol working on new album with Flood & Moulder, expected in 2022

Interpol have revealed that they're in the studio with famed producers Flood & Moulder working on their 7th album, which will follow 2018's Marauder. The album is expected in 2022 via Matador Records.

"We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record," guitarist Daniel Kessler said. "We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right."

Interpol also have upcoming festival appearances at Primavera Sound 2022 and Just Like Heaven 2022, and they're playing a Mexico City show.

