Into It. Over It. announce tour with Couplet & Pool Kids, releasing split with Hikes (hear new single)

Evan Weiss released his first Into It. Over It. album since 2016, Figure, in 2020, and now he's announced the project's "first tour in many many moons." It runs through June, with stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, NYC, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville, and more, wrapping up on July 1 in Indianapolis. Pool Kids and Couplet (Evan's project with ex-You Blew It vocalist Tanner Jones and Sincere Engineer's Adam Beck) open the shows, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on June 21. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, April 1 at 12 PM.

Into It. Over It. also have a split with math rock band Hikes on the way, Into It. Over It. & Hikes Present: Reciprocity, due out April 1. Evan says their first single from that, "The Designated Place at the Designated Time," is "The first IIOI song recorded as a band and no longer a 'solo' endeavor." Stream it below.

Couplet released their debut album, LP1, in October. Stream that below, as well.

Into It. Over It. 2022 tour loading...

INTO IT. OVER IT. 2022 TOUR

6.15 Minneapolis, MN 7th St Entry

6.16 Milwaukee, WI The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee

6.18 Detroit, MI El Club

6.19 Lakewood, OH Mahall's

6.21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made

6.22 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

6.24 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

6.25 Washington DC Songbyrd

6.26 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle Back Room

6.28 Orlando, FL The Abbey

6.29 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade Purgatory

6.30 Nashville, TN The End

7.01 Indianapolis, IN The Hi-Fi