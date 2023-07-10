Into It. Over It. playing ‘Intersections’ on tour w/ Kevin Devine, Oceanator, Queen Of Jeans, more

Into It. Over It. have announced an anniversary tour celebrating 10 years of Intersections and 15 years of the project. They'll be playing the album in full with support from Oceanator (and another band TBD) on the first leg, Kevin Devine and Queen Of Jeans on the second, and a final show with Owen and Queen Of Jeans at the end of the fall. Into It. Over It. write, "We very intentionally put these shows in many of the rooms you could have seen us in in 2013-2014. Suckers for nostalgia. Many of these are maybe too small. That’s the point." See all dates below.

The NYC show is on November 4 at Saint Vitus with Kevin Devine and Queen of Jeans. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10am.

Into It. Over It. 2023 tour loading...

Into It. Over It. -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thursday, 9/28: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

Friday, 9/29: Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory *

Sunday, 10/1: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

Tuesday, 10/3: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

Wednesday, 10/4: Seattle, WA @ Vera Project *

Tuesday, 10/31: Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ~

Thursday, 11/2: Washington, DC @ DC9 ~

Friday, 10/3: Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ~

Saturday, 11/4: Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus ~

Monday, 11/6: Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom ~

Wednesday, 11/8: Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s ~

Saturday, 11/11: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge #

* = with Oceanator and TBD

~ = with Kevin Devine and Queen Of Jeans

# = with Owen and Queen Of Jeans