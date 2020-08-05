ionnalee / iamamiwhoami doing 10th anniversary livestream with special guests

Way back before this whole pandemic started, Swedish art pop artist ionnalee had announced that she'd be celebrating the 10th anniversary of her career (including both her work as ionnalee and as iamamiwhoami) on a North American spring tour, though of course that tour didn't happen. Instead, she'll celebrate the anniversary with a virtual event dubbed 'KONSERT' that's "in the spirit of her previous digital concert installations IN CONCERT (2010) and CONCERT IN BLUE (2015)." It goes down September 2 at 1 PM ET on her YouTube page and special guests are promised. Who do you think they'll be?

"as i can’t be where you are i welcome you to my island to overlook our past, celebrate the now and look forward to the future with us and our invited guests, awaiting your arrival," ionnalee says. "the concert will be free for all to enjoy as times are hard for a lot of us right now. if you have the ability to donate to support my work with this production i’ll be very thankful."

ionnalee also did a livestreamed performance from her home as part of the Swedish Institute live broadcast for the National Day of Sweden (June 6), and you can watch that below.