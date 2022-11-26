Irene Cara, “Flashdance” and “Fame” singer, dead at 63

Irene Cara the pop singer best known for singing the theme songs for Fame and Flashdance, died at her Florida home at age 63. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," wrote her publicist, Judith A Moose, on Saturday. "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date."

Irene Cara was born in NYC on March 18, 1959 and her debut single was the theme song to 1980 musical Fame, which went to #4 on the US singles chart. She also starred in fame and scored a second hit from the soundtrack, "Out Here On My Own." Three years later she would score a #1 with "Flashdance... What a Feeling," the theme to Flashdance which would also win Best Original Song at the Oscars and netted Cara a Grammy for Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Her other '80s hits included "Why Me," and "Breakdance" which she made with Giorgio Moroder.

Rest in peace, Irene.