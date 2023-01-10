Iris DeMent announces ‘Workin’ on a World,’ her first album in eight years (listen to 2 songs)

The great Iris DeMent is back with Workin' on a World, which will be out February 24 via Songs of Iris. It's her first album in eight years, and her first of originals since 2011. She made the record over the last six years in Nashville with Richard Bennett, Jim Rooney and Pieta Brown.

The album includes"Going Down to Sing in Texas," which she released a couple years back, and Iris has now shared the album's title track. Both are the kind of memorable, warm and thoughtful numbers we've come to expect from her. Listen to those below.

You can catch Iris on tour this year, with spring dates in Houston, Austin, Eau Claire and more. Those dates are listed below.

Workin' on a World:

01 “Workin’ On A World”

02 “Goin’ Down To Sing In Texas”

03 “Say A Good Word”

04 “The Sacred Now”

05 “I Won’t Ask You Why”

06 “Warriors Of Love”

07 “Let Me Be Your Jesus”

08 “The Cherry Orchard”

09 “Nothin’ For The Dead”

10 “Mahalia”

11 “How Long”

12 “Walkin’ Daddy”

13 “Waycross, Georgia”

Iris DeMent U.S. Tour Dates

Feb 17 – Notre Dame, IN – DeBartolo Performing Arts Center

March 9 – Lafayette, LA – Acadania Center for the Arts

March 10 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

March 11 – Austin, TX – The 04 Center

March 12 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler

April 28 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts

May 12 – Green Lake, WI – Thrasher Opera House

May 13 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House

May 13 – Eau Claire, WI – Jamf Theater