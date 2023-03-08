Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan (‘Derry Girls’) announces North American standup tour
Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan, who you might also know as Gerry on Derry Girls, has announced North American dates for his latest standup show, "Tomfoolery," which hits NYC, DC, Boston, Toronto and Chicago in May. All dates are listed below.
The NYC shows are at Gramercy Theatre on May 4 & 5. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time, except for DC which goes on sale March 16 at 10 AM.
Check out clips of Tommy's standup and Derry Girls highlights below.
Tommy Tiernan - 2023 North American tour
May 4 & 5 – The Gramercy Theatre in NYC
May 6 – Lincoln Theatre in Washington DC
May 9 – Wilbur Theatre in Boston
May 10 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto
May 12 – The Vic Theatre in Chicago