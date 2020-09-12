Iron Age’s Wade Allison, RIP

This is tough. Less than three weeks after the tragic death of Power Trip frontman Riley Gale, we've learned that Wade Allison of fellow Texas hardcore band Iron Age -- a band who helped pave the way for Power Trip -- has passed away. Tributes have come in from those who knew him, including 20 Buck Spin, who reissued their second and final album, 2009's beloved The Sleeping Eye, last year:

In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Riley Gale said, "Power Trip definitely wouldn’t be the band we are without Iron Age. Those guys are sort of like our older brothers, and showed me a lot of really good music, not just thrash metal but a lot of cool shit in general. [...] The way Wade Allison writes his riffs is like no other guitar player that I can name."

Power Trip also paid tribute:

Wade has also played in Mammoth Grinder and Eternal Champion. Last year, Iron Age played NYC for the first time in nine years.

Rest in peace, Wade.

Stream Iron Age's The Sleeping Eye and watch a video of Iron Age in 2005, below, alongside more tributes to Wade from Damian Abraham (Fucked Up), Creeping Death, Red Death, Brian Cook (Russian Circles, Sumac, Botch), Jonah Falco (Fucked Up, Career Suicide), Fuming Mouth, Mindforce, and others.