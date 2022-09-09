Iron Chic & Ways Away (Samiam, Stick To Your Guns) team for split 7″ (exclusive coke bottle clear pre-order)

Long Island punk/melodic hardcore greats Iron Chic and supergroup Ways Away (vocalist/guitarist Jesse Barnett of Stick To Your Guns, guitarist Sergie Loobkoff of Samiam and Knapsack, drummer Jared Shavelson of The Hope Conspiracy, Boysetsfire, etc, and bassist Ian Smith who was in Racquet Club with Sergie) have a new split 7" arriving as a split release between both bands' labels, Dead Broke Rekerds and Other People Records. The split collects each band's standalone 2021 singles, Iron Chic's "Catgut" and Ways Away's "And For A Moment I Don't Wanna Die," and both are shouty, gravelly-voiced melodic punk rippers that pair really well together. We've teamed with them on an exclusive coke bottle clear vinyl variant of the 7", limited to just 100 copies. Pre-order yours while they last and stream both tracks below.

As mentioned, Ways Away also have a new full-length album, Torch Songs, due October 14 via Other People. Stick To Your Guns have a new album called Spectre on the way too, and we've got an exclusive half black/half blood red vinyl variant of that, limited to 300. STYG are also on tour now with Kublai Khan, Belmont, Koyo, and Foreign Hands, and hitting NYC on September 13 at Irving Plaza.

Iron Chic's only upcoming date at the moment is The Fest.