Iron Maiden announce 2022 North American tour w/ Trivium & Within Temptation

Iron Maiden released their first album in six years, Senjutsu, in September, and they'll return to the road in North America in 2022 in support of it. They've announced the next North American leg of their ongoing "Legacy of the Beast World Tour," which runs through September and October. Trivium will join them for the September dates, and Within Temptation the October. "We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years," vocalist Bruce Dickinson says. "I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy Tour and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again!"

Dates, which you can see in full below, include NYC-area shows at Belmont Park's UBS Arena on October 19, and Newark's Prudential Center on October 21, both with Within Temptation. Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is open through Sunday, December 5 at 10 PM ET, and the presale begins on Wednesday, December 8 at 10 AM local. There's also a fan club presale beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10 AM local. Any remaining tickets will go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local.

Dickinson is also doing a North American spoken word tour in 2022, including an NYC date at Town Hall on February 4, and a Los Angeles date at Orpheum Theatre on March 1. See those dates here.

IRON MAIDEN: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

SEPT 11 EL PASO, TX DON HASKINS CENTER *

SEPT 13 AUSTIN, TX MOODY CENTER *

SEPT 15 TULSA, OK BOK CENTER *

SEPT 17 DENVER, CO BALL ARENA *

SEPT 19 SALT LAKE CITY, UT USANA AMPHITHEATRE *

SEPT 21 ANAHEIM, CA HONDA CENTER *

SEPT 25 CHULA VISTA, CA NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE *

SEPT 27 CONCORD, CA CONCORD PAVILION *

SEPT 29 SEATTLE, WA CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA *

SEPT 30 SPOKANE, WA SPOKANE ARENA *

OCT 03 SIOUX FALLS, SD DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER #

OCT 05 CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER #

OCT 07 COLUMBUS, OH NATIONWIDE ARENA #

OCT 09 DETROIT, MI LITTLE CAESARS ARENA #

OCT 11 TORONTO, ON SCOTIABANK CENTRE #

OCT 12 HAMILTON, ON FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE #

OCT 15 OTTAWA, ON CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE #

OCT 17 WORCESTER, MA DCU CENTER #

OCT 19 BELMONT PARK, NY UBS ARENA #

OCT 21 NEWARK, NJ PRUDENTIAL CENTER #

OCT 23 WASHINGTON, DC CAPITAL ONE ARENA #

OCT 25 GREENSBORO, NC GREENSBORO COLISEUM #

OCT 27 TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA #

* - w/ Trivium

# - w/ Within Temptation