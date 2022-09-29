Iron Maiden announce 3LP ‘Number Of The Beast’ 40th Anniversary Edition (live album included)

Iron Maiden's quintessential third album, The Number of the Beast, turned 40 back in March, and the band have announced a new triple vinyl release to celebrate. The 40th anniversary package includes Beast Over Hammersmith -- which features their March 1982 Hammersmith Odeon London show, recorded days before The Number of the Beast's release -- on vinyl for the first time, along with exclusive liner notes written by Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris, and restored and expanded artwork taken from the CD edition of Beast Over Hammersmith. Pre-order it HERE, and see the tracklist below.

"On this vinyl release we get the chance to put Total Eclipse in its rightful spot on the album for the first time," Harris says. "The reason it didn’t make it in the first place was that it was all a mad rush when we were finishing the record and we had to get the Run to the Hills single out before the tour and we basically had to pick a B-side and it was between Gangland and Total Eclipse and we just picked the wrong one, really! I think Total Eclipse is a stronger song and the album would have been stronger if it had been on there.”

Read more about the legacy of Number of the Beast in our anniversary piece. Shop for Maiden vinyl and merch in the BV store, and see pictures from their recent Santa Chula, CA show below.

IRON MAIDEN - THE NUMBER OF THE BEAST 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION TRACKLIST

DISC 1 – The Number Of The Beast

Side 1:

1. Invaders

2. Children Of The Damned

3. The Prisoner

4. 22 Acacia Avenue

Side 2:

1. The Number Of The Beast

2. Run To The Hills

3. Total Eclipse*

4. Hallowed Be Thy Name

*alternative tracklisting to original TNOTB vinyl release. “Total Eclipse” replaces “Gangland”

DISC 2 – Beast Over Hammersmith

Side 3:

1. Murders In The Rue Morgue

2. Wrathchild

3. Run To The Hills

4. Children of The Damned

5. The Number Of The Beast

Side 4:

1. Another Life

2. Killers

3. 22 Acacia Avenue

4. Total Eclipse

5. Transylvania

DISC 3 – Beast Over Hammersmith

Side 5:

1. The Prisoner

2. Hallowed Be Thy Name

3. Phantom Of The Opera

4. Iron Maiden

Side 6:

1. Sanctuary

2. Drifter

3. Running Free

4. Prowler