Iron Maiden announce “Legacy of the Beast” live double-album

With Iron Maiden not planning to play any shows until (at least) June of 2021, today's news should be very welcome to anyone missing seeing Maiden live. They've announced Nights of the Dead, Legacy of Beast: Live in Mexico City, a new double live album recorded over three nights in September of 2019.

"When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated and we know our fans felt the same," bassist Steve Harris says. said. "We'd been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we've been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we'd take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy. I'm very pleased with the results, especially as this set list includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as 'For The Greater Good Of God' and other older songs like 'Where Eagles Dare', 'Flight Of Icarus', 'The Clansman' and 'Sign Of The Cross', which haven't been included in our live set releases for many years. We've never released a live album from Mexico before and I think this recording does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there."

See the tracklisting, and stream a live take on "Aces High," below.

As we wrote when we caught the "Legacy of the Beast" tour in Brooklyn:

If this show's intensity had to be quantified on a scale of one to ten, "Aces High" came right out of the gate at an immediate ten and that's where the level stayed throughout. Crushers "Where Eagles Dare," "2 Minutes to Midnight," "The Clansman," and "The Trooper" immediately followed and had the entire arena on their feet scream-singing, air-guitaring, air-drumming, high-fiving, devil-horn-throwing, beer-spilling, and woo-hooing. Sadly absent was one of my favorites, "Wasted Years," but given the majesty of the setlist as a whole, which you can see below and which also included crushers like "The Wicker Man," "The Number of the Beast," "Run to the Hills," among other gems, that's a small detail overall.

Nights of the Dead, Legacy of Beast: Live in Mexico City Tracklisting

01. Churchill's Speech

02. Aces High

03. Where Eagles Dare

04. 2 Minutes To Midnight

05. The Clansman

06. The Trooper

07. Revelations

08. For The Greater Good Of God

09. The Wicker Man

10. Sign Of The Cross

11. Flight Of Icarus

12. Fear Of The Dark

13. Iron Maiden

14. The Number Of The Beast

15. The Evil That Men Do

16. Hallowed Be Thy Name

17. Run To The Hills