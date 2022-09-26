Iron Maiden played Chula Vista, CA with Trivium (pics, video, setlist)

For the next nearly two hours Maiden brought you into their fantastical world, one with flame throwers, pyrotechnics, sword fights, seven-foot demons and monsters, and most importantly, musical passion and intensity. At the heart of the spectacle are insane guitar riffs and a frenzied fury that had fans moshing, crowd surfing, being pulled over the barricade and pumping their fists in a synchronized union of 20,000 hands that would have won an Olympic gold if synchronized fist pumping was a sport. [Forbes]

Iron Maiden are on the fall leg of their ongoing Legacy of the Beast World Tour with Trivium now, and on Sunday (9/25) they stopped in Chula Vista, CA for a show at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater. The heavy metal legends are still a force to be reckoned with live, and along with a few songs from last year's Senjutsu, their first album in six years, their setlist was included plenty of classics. See it, along with pictures from the show by Mathieu Bredeau, and some fan-taken video clips, below.

Iron Maiden will be out on the road in North America though October, including NYC-area shows at Belmont Park's UBS Arena on October 19, and Newark, NJ's Prudential Center on October 21, both with support from Within Temptation.

Shop for Iron Maiden and Trivium vinyl and merch in the BV store.

SETLIST: IRON MAIDEN @ NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATER, 9/25/2022 (via)

Senjutsu

Stratego

The Writing on the Wall

Revelations

Blood Brothers

Sign of the Cross

Flight of Icarus

Fear of the Dark

Hallowed Be Thy Name

The Number of the Beast

Iron Maiden

Encore:

The Trooper

The Clansman

Run to the Hills

Encore 2:

Aces High