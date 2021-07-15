Iron Maiden release first new song in 6 years, “The Writing On The Wall” (with video)

Browse the Iron Maiden collection of our online store.

Iron Maiden have released their first new song in six years, "The Writing On The Wall." It's a seven-and-a-half minute song that finds the band going in a bluesy hard rock direction, but still with that classic Maiden flair, and it reminds you that Maiden remain a crucial, powerful band over 40 years into their career. It comes with an animated video made with Pixar's Mark Andrews & Andrew Gordon and BlinkInk director Nicos Livesey. Bruce Dickinson says:

I had a pretty clear idea of the concept to accompany the song and when I met Mark and Andrew, on Zoom, it quickly became clear we were all very much on the same wavelength, and this was reinforced with the addition of Nicos and his young BlinkInk team. Our weekly team Zoom meetings were then usually both highly creative and a lot of fun! I’m very proud of the way the video turned out, it’s more like a mini-film really. I knew it was going to work out as soon as Mark brought my treatment to life with his incredible storyboards - I thought we could make something very special together. I think we did and hope our fans will agree. In fact it’s pretty much created by Maiden fans!!

Livesey adds:

We quickly found the expertise we wanted, and people were literally throwing themselves at me to work on a Maiden video – we had more than 60 people in 13 countries from Brazil to France, & Romania to the USA to add something to the clip and I’d say their love, passion and understanding of the band shines through every frame. They were a dream team for the producers and myself to manage.

You can read much more about the video here and check it out below.

Iron Maiden's last album was 2015's The Book of Souls.