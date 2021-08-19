Iron Maiden share new song “Stratego” off upcoming album ‘Senjutsu’

Pre-order Iron Maiden's new album on triple vinyl.

Iron Maiden have shared "Stratego," the second single off their upcoming album Senjutsu. Unlike many of their NWOBHM-era peers, Maiden have continued to sound urgent and inspired decade after decade, and this new song is no exception. With its galloping beat and Bruce Dickinson's wailing voice, it sounds like classic Maiden and you can stream it below.

The album comes out September 3