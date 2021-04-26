Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson announces spoken word tour

Iron Maiden won't be hitting the road for the next leg of their Legacy of the Beast tour until June of 2022, but frontman Bruce Dickinson is heading out on his own much sooner. He's announced a UK spoken word tour happening this summer, running from August 1-10 in London, Birmingham, Brighton, and more. The shows include a Q&A portion along with tales from Dickinson, as well as "photographs, videos and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point," according to a press release.

Tickets to the shows go on sale Thursday, April 29 at 10 AM local time, and you can see all dates below.

Meanwhile, we're anticipating a new album from Iron Maiden; stay tuned for more info on that, whenever it's available. In the mean time, you can shop for vinyl and merch from the band in our shop, along with more classic metal vinyl.

BRUCE DICKINSON: 2021 SPOKEN WORD TOUR

Brighton Theatre Royal – August 1st

Salford The Lowry – August 4th

Bradford St George’s Hall – August 5th

Nottingham Theatre Royal – August 8th

Birmingham The Alexandra – August 9th

London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – August 10th