Iron & Wine announce Lori McKenna covers EP, share “That’s How You Know” ft. Sima Cunningham & Macie Stewart

Iron & Wine have announced their "obligatory covid covers release," a four-song EP of Lori McKenna covers. LORI is due out on September 16 via Black Cricket Recording Co. Frontman Sam Beam recorded the EP at Sam Phillips Studios in Memphis, TN, and it was produced by Matt Ross-Spang, with contributions from Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of art-pop duo Finom (fka Ohmme). Per the press release:

Beam came to McKenna’s music a few years ago on the suggestion of a friend; as the lock down dragged on, Beam found himself like so many turning to music for comfort. McKenna’s catalog of work was never far from reach. Taken by her heart-on-your-sleeve confessional style storytelling, Beam admits it’s a trait that draws him to McKenna and something he struggles with in his own songwriting. As a well-known interpreter of other artists’ songs, when the time came for him to shake off the pandemic cobwebs and record, McKenna’s songs were as fresh and familiar to Beam as his own.

Iron & Wine have shared their rendition of "That's How You Know" featuring Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart. The single comes with a music video directed, animated, and conceptualized by Nebila Oguz. The cover is melancholic with a rich harmonic texture and atmospheric production. Watch the video, and check out the track list and artwork for LORI, below.

Iron & Wine are preparing for another leg of their Outside Problems tour with Andrew Bird, with additional support from Silvana Estrada and The Sunpunchers. Last month they played the Rooftop at Pier 17. All dates below.

Iron and Wine LORI loading...

LORI Tracklisting

Like Patsy Would

Halfway Home

That’s How You Know

Shake

Outside Problems Tour with Andrew Bird

Thurs Sep 22 - San Diego, CA – The Magnolia *

Fri Sep 23 - Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

Sun Sep 25 - Oklahoma, OK - The Jones Assembly *

Tue Sep 27 -San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

Wed Sep 28 - Dallas, TX - Strauss Square @ ATT Performing Arts Center *

Fri Sep 30 - Marfa, TX – Trans-Pecos Festival

Sat Oct 1 - Austin, TX – Stubbs *

Sun Oct 2 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater *

Mon Oct 3 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

* with Silvana Estrada

^ with The Sunpunchers

See pictures from Iron & Wine's Pier 17 show below.