Iron & Wine announces solo acoustic tour with Squirrel Flower

Iron & Wine released the bare-bones, lo-fi "lost" album Tallahassee, which predates his 2002 debut The Creek Drank the Cradle, back in May, and now he's announced a tour supporting it. It'll be a "back-to-basics" solo acoustic tour of intimate venues in the Northeast and Midwest, and Squirrel Flower, who released her second album, Planet(i) (order on blood orange vinyl), in June, joins him as support.

The tour stops in Milwuakee, Woodstock (Levon Helm's Studio on November 12), Bethel (Bethel Woods Event Gallery on November 13), Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale beginning Wednesday, July 14 at 10 AM local time (password: BACKTOBASICS). See all dates below.

Get Squirrel Flower's new album Planet(i) on blood orange vinyl in our store.

IRON & WINE 2021 TOUR

Fri. Nov. 05 – Appleton, WI – The Refuge

Sat. Nov. 06 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel

Sun. Nov. 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Back Room @Colectivo

Wed. Nov. 10 – State College, PA – The State Theater

Thu. Nov. 11 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts

Fri. Nov. 12 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm’s Studio

Sat. Nov. 13 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Events Gallery

Mon. Nov. 15 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

Tue. Nov. 16 – Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Museum of Art

Wed. Nov. 17 – Detroit, MI – The Chapel at Masonic

Thu. Nov. 19 – Bloomington, IN – Buskirk-Chumley Theater