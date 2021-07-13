Iron & Wine announces solo acoustic tour with Squirrel Flower
Iron & Wine released the bare-bones, lo-fi "lost" album Tallahassee, which predates his 2002 debut The Creek Drank the Cradle, back in May, and now he's announced a tour supporting it. It'll be a "back-to-basics" solo acoustic tour of intimate venues in the Northeast and Midwest, and Squirrel Flower, who released her second album, Planet(i) (order on blood orange vinyl), in June, joins him as support.
The tour stops in Milwuakee, Woodstock (Levon Helm's Studio on November 12), Bethel (Bethel Woods Event Gallery on November 13), Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale beginning Wednesday, July 14 at 10 AM local time (password: BACKTOBASICS). See all dates below.
IRON & WINE 2021 TOUR
Fri. Nov. 05 – Appleton, WI – The Refuge
Sat. Nov. 06 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel
Sun. Nov. 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Back Room @Colectivo
Wed. Nov. 10 – State College, PA – The State Theater
Thu. Nov. 11 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts
Fri. Nov. 12 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm’s Studio
Sat. Nov. 13 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Events Gallery
Mon. Nov. 15 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
Tue. Nov. 16 – Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Museum of Art
Wed. Nov. 17 – Detroit, MI – The Chapel at Masonic
Thu. Nov. 19 – Bloomington, IN – Buskirk-Chumley Theater