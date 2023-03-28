Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, more playing free Sound Mind Live Bushwick fest/street fair

Mental health and music non-profit Sound Mind Live is holding its fifth annual festival, happening on Saturday, May 20 between Irving Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick. The free festival and street fair promotes mental health awareness with meditation, yoga, breath work, sound baths, panels, and a music lineup featuring Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, Kamauu, and Pom Pom Squad. House Of Yes and Smorgasburg will be on hand for dance parties and food and drink, respectively, and free and VIP tickets are available now.

Sound Mind executive director Chris Bullard shares:

Over the past several years the world recognized that mental health issues impact us all in one form or another. We’re proud to open up this year’s festival for free for the first time ever - enabling artists, organizations, and the whole community to join and advocate for a healthier future built on compassion, empathy, and support. Together we demand that social and cultural systems support the mental health of all equally with human-centered solutions NOW, and we celebrate the beauty and joy that is created when we unite to support one another - particularly through music and the arts.

"Mental health is such a significant part of our well-being and the advocacy work Sound Mind Live does by creating dialogue and community through music is often an important first step to those in need," Iron & Wine says. "I’m really happy to be involved and looking forward to taking part in this year’s event."

