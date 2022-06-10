Irreversible Entanglements share Sub Pop single, playing Brooklyn this weekend

Philadelphia's Irreversible Entanglements -- Camae Ayewa (aka Moor Mother: voice, synth), Keir Neuringer (saxophone, synth, percussion), Aquiles Navarro (trumpet, synth), Luke Stewart (double bass, bass guitar), and Tcheser Holmes (drums, percussion) -- are back with two new songs that are out now via the Sub Pop Singles Club. It's their first new music since last year's terrifc Open The Gates, and expands upon their twisty exploration of free jazz, spoken word poetry, and other styles.

Say the band: “Here’s two new tracks we recorded one afternoon mid-tour in June 2021. Pandemic contingencies necessitated some overdub and studio assembly flexing later on, a first for our band. Listening back now, almost a year after the session, our need to get rooted — following so many of those pandemic months separated from each other — sounds as apparent as our need to get all the way cosmic with it.” Listen to both tracks below.

You can catch Irreversible Entanglements in Brooklyn on Saturday (6/11) at National Sawdust and tickets are available.

Meanwhile, Moor Mother will release a new album, Jazz Codes, in July.