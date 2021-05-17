Irving Plaza reopening this summer, initial lineup of shows announced (BrooklynVegan presale)

Irving Plaza was supposed to be closed for eight months for renovations but that turned into two years because of the pandemic. The NYC venue has now announced it will reopen in late summer, (check out photos from the newly renovated venue) and they've announced the initial lineup of shows.

Concerts include: Guided by Voices (9/10), Colter Wall (9/11), Ben Folds (9/12), Middle Kids (9/20) The Black Dahlia Murder (10/10), Toadies & Rev Horton Heat (10/17), Kevin Gates (10/19), Princess Nokia (10/24), City Morgue (10/30) The Lemonheads (11/23), The Slackers (12/18), Lagwagon (12/19), Haken & Symphony X (5/10), Young M.A. (date TBD), and more.

Tickets for all shows go on BrooklynVegan Presale on Wednesday 5/19 from 10 AM ET - 10 PM ET; check back here on Wednesday morning for the password. If you miss out on the presale, tickets go on general sale for some of the shows on Thursday, May 20 at 10 AM Eastern, and other shows on Friday, May 21 at 10 AM. Some on sale dates are still TBA. More details, and the full list of shows is below...

Tickets on Sale on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Tickets on Sale on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Also Scheduled to Perform. Ticket information will be announced shortly

IRVING PLAZA - INITIAL 2021/2022 SCHEDULE

Ashley McBryde on Tuesday, August 17

Guided By Voices on Friday, September 10

Colter Wall on Saturday, September 11

Ben Folds on Sunday, September 12

J.I. on Thursday, September 16

Middle Kids on Monday, September 20

Andy Mineo on Sunday, October 3

The Struts on Friday, October 8

The Black Dahlia Murder on Sunday, October 10

Lotus on Friday, October 15

Toadies & Rev Horton Heat on Sunday, October 17

Kevin Gates on Tuesday, October 19

State Champs on Thursday, October 21

Governors Ball Presents Princess Nokia on Sunday, October 24

The Record Company on Monday, October 25

City Morgue on Saturday, October 30

Armor for Sleep on Friday, November 5

JP Saxe on Saturday, November 6

Ruston Kelly on Wednesday, November 10

Elder Island on Thursday, November 11

Pouya on Saturday, November 13

Jesse McCartney on Monday, November 15

Jelly Roll on Friday, November 19

Envy On The Coast on Sunday, November 21

The Lemonheads on Tuesday, November 23

lovelytheband & Sir Sly on Wednesday, December 1

Juice on Friday, December 10

The Slackers on Saturday, December 18

Lagwagon on Sunday, December 19

Ripe on Thursday, December 30 and on Friday, December 31

Mother Mother on Wednesday, February 2

K. Flay on Thursday, February 17

The Jungle Giants on Friday, February 25

INHALER on Thursday, March 10

Knuckle Puck on Friday, March 11

Relient K on Friday, March 18

Moonchild on Saturday, April 2

Haken & Symphony X on Tuesday, May 10

The Dead South on Saturday, May 21

Dates Coming Soon

Johnnyswim

Bryce Vine

The Staves

Marc E Bassy

Young M.A.