Is For Lovers Fest 2023 hitting 8 cities w/ Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, Thrice, Alkaline Trio & more

After three inaugural editions in 2023, Hawthorne Heights are once again throwing their own nostalgia-heavy emo festival, Is For Lovers, and this year they're doing it in eight different locations: Hawaii (April 29), Lake Tahoe (June 24), Denver (July 22), Manteo, N.C. (July 29), Council Bluffs (Aug. 19 & 20), Cincinnati (Sept. 9), Pelham, Tenn. (Sept. 10), and Mansfield, Mass. (Sept. 17).

The lineups vary by date, and they include Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, Bayside, The Starting Line, Saosin, Silverstein, Spitalfield, The Story So Far, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Relient K, Emery, The Forecast, KennyHoopla, Proper., and more. Full lineups by date below.

"In year one, we got to go to a few of our favorite cities, with bands that are our friends, and some bands that we simply love," says Hawthorne Heights vocalist and Is For Lovers co-curator JT Woodruff. "We want to give fans an inclusionary place to go that features a wide variety of bands from all walks of life, and we want to do it with a smile on our face, because we have chosen to work with people who we love and respect. The most important part for us is to make sure that the fan experience is equal to the band experience. We just want everyone to have fun, and have an easy day together."

Tickets go on sale today (4/7) at 3 PM Eastern.

Is For Lovers 2023 loading...

Is For Lovers -- 2023 Dates, Locations & Lineups

April 29 - Hawaii Is For Lovers – Wet n’ Wild Water Park

June 24 - Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers – Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 22 - Colorado Is For Lovers – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 29 - OBX Is For Lovers – Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 19 & 20 – Iowa Is For Lovers – Harrah’s Council Bluffs

September 9 – Ohio Is For Lovers – PNC at Riverbend Amphitheatre

September 10 – Tennessee Is For Lovers – The Caverns

September 17 – Massachusetts Is For Lovers – Xfinity Center

“Hawaii Is For Lovers”: Bayside, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Emery

“OBX Is For Lovers”: Thrice, Bayside, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, and Frontside.

“Iowa Is For Lovers”: The Story So Far, Thrice, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Silverstein, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, The Forecast, and Proper.

“Ohio Is For Lovers”: Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, State Champs, Saosin, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Relient K, KennyHoopla, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Motherfolk, The Missed, Sign Language, Slutbomb, Skye Wallace, Proper., Nox Novacula, Knavery, Life In Idle, Xanny Stars, and Lost Henry.

“Tennessee Is For Lovers”: Underoath, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Thursday, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Winona Fighter, Proper., Khamsin, Skye Wallace, and a special acoustic performance by Hawthorne Heights in The Cave.

Line-ups for “Colorado Is For Lovers,” “Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers,” and “Massachusetts Is For Lovers” will be revealed soon.