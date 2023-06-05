Is For Lovers Festival announces more lineups (Alkaline Trio, Rise Against, Thursday, PUP, more)

Hawthorne Heights' nostalgia-heavy, multi-city emo fest Is For Lovers announced the lineups for three more of their 2023 editions. They've revealed the artists performing in California, Utah, and Massachusetts, after already unveiling the lineups for Hawaii, North Caroline, Iowa, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Utah Is For Lovers is set for July 21 at Granary Live in Salt Lake City. It features Alkaline Trio, PUP, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Plain White T’s, Secondhand Serenade, AJJ, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Open Mike Eagle, and House Parties.

California Is For Lovers happens on August 26 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, and features Alkaline Trio, Sleeping with Sirens, Bayside, Thursday, Atreyu, Touche Amore, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Diva Bleach, and Winterhaven.

Massachusetts Is For Lovers is the last edition of the festival for 2023, going down on September 17 at XFinity Center in Mansfield with sets by Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Bayside, Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Further Seems Forever, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Proper., Slow Joy, and Mallcops.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the dates and lineups for all of the cities below.

Is For Lovers -- 2023 Festival Dates

June 24 - Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers – Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 21 – Utah Is For Lovers – Granary Live

July 22 - Colorado Is For Lovers – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 29 - OBX Is For Lovers – Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 19 & 20 – Iowa Is For Lovers – Harrah’s Council Bluffs

August 26 - California Is For Lovers – Oak Canyon Park

September 9 – Ohio Is For Lovers – PNC at Riverbend Amphitheatre

September 10 – Tennessee Is For Lovers – The Caverns

September 17 – Massachusetts Is For Lovers – Xfinity Center

Is For Lovers -- 2023 Lineups

(by date order)

“Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers”: Jimmy Eat World, Yellowcard, Bayside, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Plain White T’s, Mom Jeans, Emery, Just Friends, Bug Bath

“Utah Is For Lovers”: Alkaline Trio, Pup, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Plain White T’s, Secondhand Serenade, AJJ, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Open Mike Eagle, House Parties

“Colorado Is For Lovers”: Alkaline Trio, The Story So Far, Pup, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, AJJ

“OBX Is For Lovers”: Thrice, Bayside, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, and Frontside.

“Iowa Is For Lovers”: The Story So Far, Thrice, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Silverstein, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, The Forecast and Proper.

“California Is For Lovers”: Alkaline Trio, Sleeping with Sirens, Bayside, Thursday, Atreyu, Touche Amore, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Diva Bleach, Winterhaven

“Ohio Is For Lovers”: Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, State Champs, Saosin, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Relient K, KennyHoopla, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Motherfolk, The Missed, Sign Language, Slutbomb, Skye Wallace, Proper., Nox Novacula, Knavery, Life In Idle, Xanny Stars, and Lost Henry.

“Tennessee Is For Lovers”: Underoath, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Thursday, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Winona Fighter, Proper., Khamsin, Skye Wallace, and a special acoustic performance by Hawthorne Heights in The Cave.

“Massachusetts Is For Lovers”: Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Bayside, Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, Emery, Further Seems Forever, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Proper., Slow Joy, Mallcops