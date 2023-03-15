Isabella Lovestory shares new single “Latina,” announces spring tour with Kamixlo

Honduran-born, Montreal-based artist Isabella Lovestory released her debut LP, Amor Hardcore, last year, and she's now followed it with her first new music of 2023, the pulsing, dancefloor-ready "Latina." It's "a song about the empowerment of being Latina, as well as redefining the nuance of this empowerment," Isabella says. "Tongue-in-cheek and playful, it's a song that celebrates being Latina without being cliche and 'dove commercial' about it. It’s a commentary on the tokenizing of latinidad, reclaiming the uniqueness and poignancy of every experience each Latina has."

Isabella has also announced the "Laticonica Tour" with Kamixlo, which includes dates in Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, Montreal, Toronto and more this spring. Ahead of that she'll hit Austin for SXSW (where we named her one of 15 exciting artists to see) and she has shows in Europe and the UK lined up afterwards. See all dates below.

ISABELLA LOVESTORY: 2023 TOUR

3/16-18 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/25 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues - Voodoo Room

4/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

4/29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Midway (Boiler Room)

5/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

5/4 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

5/5 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

5/6 - McAllen, TX @ The Gremlin

5/8 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

5/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory Stage

5/12 - Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar

5/13 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

5/26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Skatecafé

5/27 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

5/29 - Paris, France @ Éphémère

5/30 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios

6/1 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

6/5 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound en la Ciudad Madrid @ Shoko

6/8 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid

6/10 - Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound Porto

6/12 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Chapeau Rouge

6/13 - Vienna, Austria @ Das Werk

6/15 - Geneva, Switzerland @ La Gravière

6/16 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Exil