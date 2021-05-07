Isaiah Rashad announces new album ‘The House Is Burning,’ shares song ft. Duke Deuce

Isaiah Rashad returned in 2020 with his first new song in four years, "Why Worry," and now he has announced his first new album in five years (and second overall), The House Is Burning, the followup to 2016's The Sun's Tirade. Album release date and tracklist TBA, but we know it's coming out via Top Dawg Entertainment and that it will feature the just-released new song "Lay Wit Ya," which features crunk revivalist Duke Deuce, whose in-your-face delivery makes for a nice contrast with Isaiah's more laid-back style. Listen and watch the video below.

"This album was difficult," Isaiah says. "I love music, but I don’t like to say shit. It’s almost like a game for me. It’s like working out. I don’t want to be redundant. Redundancy in general bothers me. Any song that I make, I usually make it in about 30 minutes to an hour, and that’s it. My ideas come to me immediately."

