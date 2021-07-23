Isaiah Rashad shares new song “Wat U Sed,” announces 2021 tour

Isaiah Rashad is one week away from releasing his sophomore album The House Is Burning (due July 30 via TDE), and he's shared another single ahead of its release: the warm, chilled-out "Wat U Sed" (ft. Doechii and Kal Banx). It comes with a madebyJAMES-directed video that you can check out below.

Isaiah also announced an extensive North American headlining tour, kicking off in Boston on 9/8 and hitting NYC, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Austin, Atlanta, and countless other cities before wrapping up in Tennessee on 11/9.

The NYC show happens at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM with presales starting beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Isaiah Rashad -- 2021 Tour Dates