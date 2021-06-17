Islands’ Nick Thorburn says he accidentally copied a Julie Byrne song

Islands returned with a new album, Islomania, last week; he told us about the inspirations behind the album, but it seems he left something out. In May, frontman Nick Thorburn shared a final single, "Carpenter," which he described as "an early song that I demoed at home as a little throwaway. Unfinished, it sat on a folder on my computer collecting digital dust until I stumbled upon it many months later. I had completely forgotten about it and listening back, I was totally caught off guard. It sounded like I was singing someone else’s song."

Stereogum reports that he was, in fact, singing someone else's song -- Julie Byrne's. The lyrics in the first half of "Carpenter" are exactly the same as her "Prism Song," from her 2014 album Rooms With Walls And Windows. You can hear both songs for yourself below.

In a statement to Stereogum, Nick wrote that he had "completely forgotten" where the song came from and was "extremely dismayed to discover" it was Julie's: