Islands share lockdown anthem “Set the Fairlight” from upcoming album

Ahead of the release of their first album in five years, the Chris Coady produced Islomania, Islands have shared another new single, "Set The Fairlight." Like first single "(We Like To) Do It with the Lights On," this one is an electro-pop anthem, bright in nature but darker, thematically.

"This was the last song made for the album, written and recorded during the pandemic. I suppose it’s vaguely about the feeling of anxiety and fear brought on by COVID," says bandleader Nick Thorburn. "There’s separation (by a cemetery wall - grim!), isolation and the desire to reach out and touch someone. None of these themes were calculated or laboured over, though. Like most of my songwriting, I kind of let the subconscious take the wheel. I find I get to more interesting places when I’m not trying to steer the metaphors."

The single's accompanying visualizer (crafted by mister visual) opens with a digitally generated desert wasteland, completely abandoned of human life apart from a desk decorated with a flashing strobe and computer monitor. You can watch below.

Islomania is out June 11 via Royal Mountain.