Issa Rae and Bill Burr hosting SNL this month

Saturday Night Live returns to Studio 8H for its 46th season this weekend with host Chris Rock, musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, and a whole lot of COVID safety measures. The show has just announced the two following weekend's hosts and musical guests.

On October 10, comedian and actor Bill Burr will host with musical guest Morgan Wallen, and on October 17, Insecure's Issa Rae will host with Justin Bieber as musical guest.

This Saturday will also be Jim Carrey's SNL debut as Joe Biden, with Alec Baldwin returning again as Donald Trump and Maya Rudolph returning to play Kamala Harris. SNL released video of Carrey and Rudolph in their respective character makeup and you can watch that below.

Today's news of Donald and Melania Trump testing positive COVID-19 surely threw a wrench into the works of the SNL writers room this morning.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped new song "Don't Stop" just in time for her SNL appearance.