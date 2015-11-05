Italian artist Mind Enterprises shares video for bubbly new single “Chapita”

Italian electronic artist Andrea Tirone has been making music as Mind Enterprises since around the time he moved to London in 2012, having released the My Girl EP back in 2013. He's now signed with Because Music (Metronomy, Django Django, Breakbot) and has released his first single for them, "Chapita." Inspired by Liquid Liquid singer Salvatore Principato, it's a pretty tasty appetizer for what's to come: cool, bubbly and very catchy. If you liked the LA Priest album from this year, it's in a similar mode. You can check it out via its stylish video directed by husband-and-wife team The Fashtons, below.



