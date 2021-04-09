Italian heavy psych band Black Elephant pay tribute to Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama with new video

Italy's Black Elephant make fuzzed-out heavy psychedelia that fits in anywhere from Blue Cheer to Hawkwind to Mudhoney to Electric Wizard, and even when they're making overtly retro music, they sound like they're pushing forward. They released their third LP, Seven Swords, on Small Stone Recordings last year (order yours), and we're now premiering the new animated video for its song "Yayoi Kusama."

Both the song and the video, which was made by graphic designer Anna Ivaldi, are dedicated to Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who Black Elephant guitarist/vocalist Alessio Caravelli calls "the biggest visionary artist of our time." "Her art is like music for us," Alessio adds.

"Anna did a great job with the video; you can feel our music travelling and diffusing through Yayoi's eyes. We chose to honor Yayoi because of the song meaning: it is ideally addressed to everyone who still have courage, and perseverance, in keeping their ideas alive, without being conditioned by ‘third thoughts.’ I would say that Black Elephant are like Yayoi: we started with this trip and it is still alive."

Watch for yourself and stream the full album below...