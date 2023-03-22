Italy’s Caterina Barbieri bringing her immersive modular synth show to US in April

Italian composer and modular synth virtuoso Caterina Barbieri released the gorgeous, otherworldly Spirit Exit last year. It's a transportive album, blurring the sonic lines between organic instruments, voice and synthesizers with beautiful, highly melodic soundscapes. The album made Best of 2022 lists from Tess Roby and Pallbearer bassist NAME, and you can listen to that and watch two videos from the album, below.

You can look forward to two new Barbieri albums later this year, but ahead of that she'll bring her immersive live show to the United States for the first time, beginning in NYC at Pioneer Works on March 28 with Eli Keszler, and Marie Davidson (DJ) also on the bill.

From there, she heads to Knoxville for Big Ears and then plays Los Angeles and San Francisco before concluding her short tour at Bentonville, AK's The Momentary. All tour dates are listed, along with video of Barbieri's 2019 Boiler Room set, below.

Caterina Barbieri - 2023 US Tour Dates

Mar 28 Pioneer Works, New York

Mar 31 Big Ears Festival, Knoxville

Apr 3 Lodge Room, Los Angeles

Apr 6 The Lab, San Francisco

Apr 8 The Momentary, Crystal Museum, Bentonville, AK