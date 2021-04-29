Italy’s SEIN blend hardcore with Swedish melodeath on debut EP (listen)

SEIN are a very promising new Italian band who blend hardcore with the '90s Swedish melodeath sound popularized by bands like At The Gates and In Flames. Those two genres have crossed paths before -- they're basically the two main influences on second wave American metalcore -- but SEIN eschew the pop-friendly side that a lot of the At The Gates-ian metalcore bands had. Idioteq's writeup compares their hardcore side to the chaotic sounds of fellow Italian band Zeit, who themselves have been frequently compared to Converge, and that's much more the realm that this dark, menacing EP is in.

The EP is out now on Assurd Records, Indelirium Records, Dingleberry Records and Callisto Records. Stream it and watch a lyric video below...

