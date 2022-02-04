Ithaca announce new album ‘They Fear Us,’ share title track

UK metalcore band Ithaca have finally announced a followup to their great 2019 debut album The Language of Injury. It's called They Fear Us and due July 29 via their new label home, Hassle Records (pre-order). The first single is the title track, which starts off as a killer dose of riffy, sludgy metalcore before counteracting all the brutality with Djamila Yasmin Azzouz's soaring clean vocals. It's a very promising first taste, and feels like a breath of fresh air in what has already been a great year for metalcore.

"We chose this as the first single because it reflects one of the big themes of the album - discovering and harnessing inner power, strength, revenge and retribution; challenging masculine power structures both in a general but also deeply personal sense," the band says via press release. "It’s a deific statement of intent - they may have hurt us before but now they fear us and you should too."

"These ideas are reflected in the lyrics but also in the musical choices," they continue. "The vocal sample is a field recording Sam made while he was in India grieving his mother’s death, of a priest leading a Ganga Aarti ceremony next to the Ganges - this ceremony invites Mother Ganga in and asks for her blessing, reflecting the power of the divine feminine. The drum break is pitched up to create a similar sound to a dhol."

Listen and view the tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. In The Way

2. The Future Says Thank You

3. They Fear Us

4. Camera Eats First

5. Cremation Party

6. Number Five

7. Fluorescent

8. You Should Have Gone Back

9. Hold, Be Held

