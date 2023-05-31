Ithaca announce US tour, share “Fluorescent” video

UK post-metalcore band Ithaca have announced a US tour, bookended by their previously announced appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock. That includes shows in Brooklyn, DC, Atlanta, Austin, LA, and more.

The Brooklyn show is on September 24 at Saint Vitus, which goes on sale Friday (6/2) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Ithaca also just put out a new video for "Fluorescent" off their great 2022 album They Fear Us. Check that out below too.