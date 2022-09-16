It’s Band Shirt Day with Sonic Youth, King Gizzard, Angel Olsen & more donating t-shirt sales to charity

Today, September 16, is the inaugural Band Shirt Day. What's that? From the BSD website: "Band Shirt Day is a global fundraising initiative, where artists come together for a single day to sell merchandise on their official sales channels and donate proceeds to charitable organizations of their choice."

Among the bands who are officially participating in Band Shirt Day include: Sonic Youth, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Angel Olsen, Blondie, Flipper, Sleater-Kinney, Tori Amos, Mac DeMarco, OFF!, Parquet Courts, Indigo De Souza, Lucy Dacus, Portugal. The Man, Best Coast, SPELLLING, The Format, and more. Head to the Band Shirt Day website for the full list of participating bands, labels and organizations (and what charities they'll be donating to) and check out a few of the shirts below.

Band Shirt Day are also sponsors of this weekend's two-day Indieplaza Festival at Rockefeller Center Plaza with live music from Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Automatic, Claud, Horsegirl, King Hannah, They Hate Change, Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, and more.