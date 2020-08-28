It’s been a bad week for Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

It's been a bad week or for Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," a song that gets abused a lot in general.

First it got used in the overwrought trailer for the four-hour "Zack Snyder Cut" of Justice League that is coming to HBO Max, which prompted Bill & Ted's Alex Winter to write (in a since-deleted tweet), "There are no rules in cinema except one: Thou cannot and must not use 'Hallelujah'. Ever. Again. For the love of God. Ever. Ever. Again."

Worse, the 2020 Republican National Convention just closed out with opera singer Christopher Macchio belting out a version of "Hallelujah" that was played out over the White House lawn while fireworks went off.

Trump has been under fire from artists for unauthorized use of pop songs at campaign rallies, from Neil Young to The Village People. One wonders if his team really listened to "Hallelujah" before deciding to use it. In one of Cohen's versions of the song, he sings "I've seen your flag on the marble arch / But love is not a victory march / It's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah."

Bad news always comes in threes. What's next for "Hallelujah"?

Needless to say, a lot of people are upset on twitter about it. Read a few of those Tweets below.