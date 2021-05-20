It’s Cher’s birthday and she’s got a biopic in the works

The one and only Cher turns 75 today -- Happy Birthday, Cher! -- and what better time for her to announce that there's a biopic about her life in the works. The film doesn't have a title yet (but we'd bet "Believe" will be one of the words) but it's being produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman who worked on both Mamma Mia! films. Currently attached to write it is Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth, whose work includes A Star is Born, Forrest Gump, Munich, the upcoming Dune movie, and 1987 thriller Suspect which starred Cher.

That's about all the info we have on the film so far, apart from that Universal will release it. There is certainly no shortage of material for the film -- there's enough that it could probably be a streaming miniseries. The question is who to cast as Cher? Could she play herself? CGI de-aging technology is getting better. She's an Oscar-winner, too. Stay tuned.

Cher wrapped up her Here We Go Again tour just before this whole pandemic business.