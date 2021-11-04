Ivan & Alyosha team with Dashboard Confessional for new version of “Coming Alive”

Seattle folk-pop band Ivan & Alyosha have recorded a new version of "Coming Alive," the opening track from last year's self-titled album, and this version features newly-added guest vocals by Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba.

"We look up to Chris a ton and have been Dashboard fans for a long time," the band tells us. "He’s got such a unique and recognizable vocal delivery, not to mention how powerful his voice is. Brother can sing/scream! :) 'Coming Alive' needed that extra edge and energy, Chris brought all that and more to this collaboration! It helped that he got excited about the song pretty immediately when I sent it to him. I felt like He really got it."

Chris does indeed give the song an extra edge, and he fits right in with the song. It makes its premiere right here: