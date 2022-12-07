Ivan Julian announces new LP ‘Swing Your Lanterns’ (listen to “Can’t Help Myself”)

Ivan Julian, who was a founding member of Richard Hell & The Voidoids, and has played on records by The Clash, Matthew Sweet and more, will release a new solo album, Swing Your Lanterns, in February via Pravda Records. He produced it himself, primarily recorded at his SuperGiraffeSound studio in Brooklyn, and it features drummer Florent Barbier (Elliot Murphy), Keith Streng (The Fleshtones) on percussion and backing vocals, guitarist Nick Tremulis, and bassists Derek Brandt and James Burke.

While full details of the album are still to come, you can check out the swaggering, bluesy "Can't Help Myself" now. Ivan tells us it was inspired by a story from Hot Water Music by Charles Bukowski. "You’ll be hard pressed to find a direct quote from the book but the mindset is there," Ivan says. "I put words to music while I was listening to a Marvin Gaye record called, M.P.G. That LP is filled with intense grooves all driven by upfront guitar and drums! I then recorded it in Chicago with my friends that own the back beat."

Listen to "Can't Help Myself" below.